The former Rangers goalkeeper Andy Goram has revealed he has been diagnosed with esophageal cancer with doctors giving him six months to live.

Goram, who is 58 years of age, has spoken out after it was announced by the Ibrox side that he had been undergoing treatment for cancer last month and officials were in regular contact with him and his family.

The former Scottish international started his career with Oldham Athletic in England before going on to win six Scottish league titles in seven years with Rangers.

He also enjoyed a brief loan spell at Manchester United, being part of the squad to win the 2000/01 Premier League title.

In addition to his 43 international caps for football, Goram has also represented his country as a bowler in cricket.

Who is Andy Goram?

Nicknamed ‘The Goalie’, Goram first began his professional career at Oldham Athletic in 1981. He went on to join Hibernian in 1987 before crossing the country to Glasgow in 1991. He made a total of 184 league appearances for the Gers side in his seven year stint there.

After moving on from Rangers in 1998, he played for Notts County, Sheffield United, Motherwell - where he also spent a loan season at Manchester United making two appearances - Hamilton Academical, Coventry City, Oldham, Queen of the South and finally Elgin City.

Goram with Motherwell in 2000 against Rangers

The Goalie made 43 international appearances for his country between 1985 and 1998.

Goram won the Scottish Premier Division five times, the Scottish Cup three and the Scottish League Cup twice.

The goalkeeper was the winner of the 1992-93 SPFA Player’s Player of the Year as well as the SFWA Footballer of the year.

In addition to his football career, Goram was also a keen cricketer and played for Penicuik Cricket Club, West Lothian County and represented Scotland four times: twice in the annual first-class game against Ireland and twice in the NatWest trophy between 1989 and 1991.

What has Andy Goram said?

Goram spoke to the Daily Record, detailing his diagnosis. The former Rangers star had his son, Danny, with him when he found out the news.

The 58-year-old had said he ‘thought I had severe indigestion. It was as though my gullet was blocked. After a few weeks, it got worse and nothing was getting through.

“I couldn’t get a face-to-face with my GP for two weeks, by which time I was in total agony. Id’ also lost 4st in four weeks.

“I had a CT scan at Monklands, then was rushed to Wishaw General and told my next of kin should be with me.

“That is when the alarm bells started ringing. I realised I had cancer.

“The surgeon explained where all the cancer was and it was inoperable. Danny broke down while I was trying to assess the situation.

“The word ‘inoperable’ hit me hard. I knew I was in for a fight.

“The specialist said if I take the chemotherapy, I’ve an average of nine months to go - an average.”

Goram’s ex-wife, Miriam, had battled with cancer last year and Goram noted how ill the chemotherapy treatment had made her.

“If I don’t take the chemo, I have an average of six. After seeing what it did to Miriam, my decision was made after chats with her and Danny.

“Take chemotherapy and be in agony for the sake of an extra three months and zero qualify of life?

“No thanks. Chemotherapy is off the menu.”

“I’ve been told by the doc, ‘Go enjoy your everyday life and be as normal as possible’

“My pain is manageable. I can still go see friends and supporters’ clubs and still be myself. I’ll be here as long as I possibly can. The only difference is the timebomb ticking away.”

What is esophageal cancer?

Esophageal cancer is often linked with lifestyles. According to the NHS, smoking and heavy alcohol use can increase one’s chances of the disease.