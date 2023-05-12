Eurovision will be shown from 8pm until midnight - clashing with the traditional Match of The Day schedule

Match of The Day has changed its schedule due to Eurovision clash (Getty Images)

Match of The Day has been removed from its primetime Saturday night spot ahead of the Eurovision final on 13 May.

The UK is hosting the international music competition in Liverpool on behalf of last year’s winners Ukraine. It is the first time since 1998 that the event has taken place on home soil.

Eurovisions is known for its flamboyant performances, elaborate costumes and memorable pop tunes. The competition has launched the careers of stars such as Abba, Celine Dion and Julio Iglesias.

The song contest runs throughout the evening on BBC One, starting at 8pm and not finishing until midnight - taking over from Match of The Day’s traditional slot of 10.20pm or 10.30pm.

The news will come as a huge shock to many football fans but when is this week’s edition of Match of The Day and how can Premier League fans keep up to date with all of the action?

Here is everything you need to know.

Is Match of The Day on TV on Saturday night?

Match of The Day continues to show highlights of all the Premier League matches as Gary Lineker and his team discuss all the divisions main talking points at the top and bottom of the table.

Football fans will have to switch over to BBC Two at the earlier time of 10pm to catch the day’s Premier League highlights.

This week’s show runs from 10pm until 11.20pm on BBC Two.

What games are taking place this week?

Football fans are preparing for an action-packed weekend of Premier League matches as we approach the final furlong of the season and there are a number of huge games taking place on Saturday which have massive implications on both the top and bottom of the table.

Newcastle are bidding to return to the Champions League for the first time in 20 years and they face a difficult trip to face relegation-threatened Leeds at Elland Road. Sam Allardyce takes charge of his first home game at the Yorkshire club and he will be determined to pick up a result against his former employers.

Nottingham Forest are also battling to survive in the top-flight and Steve Cooper’s side host Chelsea at The City Ground.

Southampton face Fulham at St Mary’s Stadium and The Saints will be relegated if they fail to pick up all three points in the encounter.

Here is a rundown of all the Premier League fixtures taking place: