A grief-stricken Champions League star pulled out of a key match for his team after suffering a family tragedy.

Democratic Republic of Congo forward Meschack Elia, who has helped Swiss club Young Boys secure four league titles, recently featured in their 3-0 defeat to Aston Villa in September and scored a spectacular goal against Manchester City last season.

Elia was originally set to take part in Young Boys’ Champions League game against Stuttgart on Wednesday, December 11. But the 27-year-old striker had to fly home at short notice after hearing that his four-year-old son had died, following a brief illness.

Elia’s partner, Sarah, had been in the central African nation with their twin sons and their one-year-old daughter at the time of his death. In a heartfelt gesture during the 5-1 loss to Stuttgart, Young Boys striker Lukasz Lakomy paid tribute to Elia and his late son by holding up his teammate’s shirt after scoring a goal.

A club statement said: “Meschack Elia and Young Boys received incredibly sad news on Tuesday. To everyone’s surprise, one of Meschack’s sons has died after a brief illness. Elia’s partner had traveled to the Democratic Republic of Congo with their sons, where the tragic event took place.”

Club spokesman Albert Staudenmann added: “Meschack was on the floor when he heard the news - he was devastated. He turned to his teammates, who supported him with comforting words and embraces. We spoke to the players before the Stuttgart game, and no one chose to sit it out.

“They all wanted to play together and give their all.”

Young Boys remain at the bottom of the Champions League standings, having lost all six of their games this season.