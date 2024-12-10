Millwall boss Neil Harris stepping down as club says “mutual decision” has been taken

Millwall football club has announced a “mutual decision” had been taken as manager Neil Harris steps down.

Millwall manager Neil Harris is stepping down with the club confirming a “mutual decision” had been taken. The former Lions striker said it “isn’t an easy decision” but the time was right.

The shock announcement comes as Millwall sit in 11th place with 25 points after 18 matches – just six points outside play-offs. However, the team had been on a nine-match unbeaten streak in the Championship until Saturday’s 1-0 home loss to Coventry.

It has been announced Harris will leave after taking charge of Wednesday’s match against Sheffield United and the game at Middlesbrough on Saturday.

The head coach returned to The Den as manager in February, more than four years after resigning from the role, and leading the Championship side away from relegation danger.

In a letter published on the club website, Harris said : “Today I am announcing that I will be leaving Millwall Football Club after Saturday’s game against Middlesbrough. This isn’t an easy decision, as everyone knows this club is more than a job to me, it’s my club, and always will be.

“Being here always felt like home, as a player, as a captain, and as a manager. We are a family, and it’s been my life for so many years. But I always said when I returned that I would leave when the time felt right, and now is that time.

“Coming back last season and all the highs that came with it will never be rivalled. It was one of the highlights of my career. We fought together as a team, as fans and as a united football club.

“We have some special characters in this team. They are dedicated and hungry to do well. With the right encouragement and support, I’m sure they can achieve great things.

“I would like to thank all the staff at the club for their loyalty and support and especially the owner James Berylson, for welcoming me back. He’s been superb to work with, and I will always be grateful for the great friendship we shared.

“We have the most passionate fans in the country, and your support has meant the world to me. We are often misunderstood, but the uniqueness of Millwall is also what makes us so special. I wish all of my friends at Millwall Football Club the best for the rest of the season and I will see you soon.”

The Lions said in a statement that their “interim management plans following Neil’s final match on Saturday will be confirmed in due course”.

Millwall chairman James Berylson said: “I want to thank Neil for all his efforts since returning to the club and we will be forever grateful to him for that. After discussions with Neil in recent days, he felt it was the right time to step down from the role following the Middlesbrough game and I have accepted his decision.”

Harris remains Millwall’s all-time leading goalscorer and led the club to promotion from League One during his first stint as manager, which ran from 2015 to 2019.