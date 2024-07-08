The mother of Portuguese referee Luis Godinho who booked Harry Kane during a Euro 2024 qualifier against Malta has died after falling into ravine while taking a holiday selfie. | Getty Images

The mother of a Portuguese referee who came under fire for his controversial yellow card against England captain Harry Kane during England’s Euro 2024 qualifier against Malta has tragically died after falling into a ravine while taking a selfie during a holiday.

According to Daily Mail, Luis Godinho’s mother, Fatima, lost her life after losing her balance while taking photos on Sao Miguel Island in the Azores in an incident that took place at the picturesque Ribeira dos Caldeirões natural park. The 62-year-old reportedly fell approximately 65 feet by a waterfall and sadly died by the time firefighters arrived.

The Portuguese Association of Football Referees (APAF), where Godinho serves as General Assembly president since April, extended their condolences. It said: "APAF sends a huge hug to the President of the General Assembly, Luis Godinho, and his family for the irreparable loss they have suffered with the death of his mother. Our most sincere condolences from the entire refereeing family to Luis and his family."

Players and fans were stunned when Godinho booked Kane for simulation during England’s 2-0 win over Malta last November after goalkeeper Henry Bonello fouled him in the box. The Bayern Munich striker expressed his surprise that the decision was not overturned, saying, "Sometimes the VAR doesn't want to interfere too much but it is what it is. That's football and it's part of the game."

In the same match, Declan Rice had a goal disallowed due to Kane allegedly interfering with play from an offside position.

In January 2017, Godinho was slammed for a highly controversial decision during Porto's away match against Moreirense. During the 79th minute of the game, Godinho, while moving backwards, collided with Porto midfielder Danilo. Mistaking Danilo's attempt to push him away as an act of aggression, Godinho issued a second yellow card followed by a red card, leading to Danilo's ejection from the match.

