Mother of controversial Portuguese referee Luis Godinho dies after falling into ravine while taking selfie
According to Daily Mail, Luis Godinho’s mother, Fatima, lost her life after losing her balance while taking photos on Sao Miguel Island in the Azores in an incident that took place at the picturesque Ribeira dos Caldeirões natural park. The 62-year-old reportedly fell approximately 65 feet by a waterfall and sadly died by the time firefighters arrived.
The Portuguese Association of Football Referees (APAF), where Godinho serves as General Assembly president since April, extended their condolences. It said: "APAF sends a huge hug to the President of the General Assembly, Luis Godinho, and his family for the irreparable loss they have suffered with the death of his mother. Our most sincere condolences from the entire refereeing family to Luis and his family."
Players and fans were stunned when Godinho booked Kane for simulation during England’s 2-0 win over Malta last November after goalkeeper Henry Bonello fouled him in the box. The Bayern Munich striker expressed his surprise that the decision was not overturned, saying, "Sometimes the VAR doesn't want to interfere too much but it is what it is. That's football and it's part of the game."
In the same match, Declan Rice had a goal disallowed due to Kane allegedly interfering with play from an offside position.
In January 2017, Godinho was slammed for a highly controversial decision during Porto's away match against Moreirense. During the 79th minute of the game, Godinho, while moving backwards, collided with Porto midfielder Danilo. Mistaking Danilo's attempt to push him away as an act of aggression, Godinho issued a second yellow card followed by a red card, leading to Danilo's ejection from the match.
This decision was widely criticised and deemed one of the most absurd in football history. Danilo later took to Instagram to voice his frustration, saying, "I have seen and reviewed the footage more than a hundred times and honestly, I cannot understand the criterion of this gentleman to make such a decision. I've watched many episodes in football but this was undoubtedly the most shameful!"
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.