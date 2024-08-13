Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Olympic gold medalist and NBA legend secured a 12.5% share of the French powerhouse, hoping to turn his investment into a large sum of money.

There's no doubt that investors are vital for the consistent running of a successful football club, yet doubts arise along the way when they are of huge public interest.

This type of action isn’t unfamiliar from world famous basketball players as of recent times. Lebron James invested in Liverpool FC for a 2% minority stake of the club in 2011, increasing his fan status alongside support for the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The trend of celebrities investing in football clubs is on a gradual increase, becoming ever more popular or ‘trendy.’ Yet, the success and effectiveness of celebrities investing in these clubs is the true topic of debate.

A key example of successful celebrity investment can be seen through Ryan Reynolds' investment into Wrexham AFC investing a supposed £2 million for the third oldest football club in the UK. When taking over, Wrexham were in the national league. Yet, over the coming seasons, and the release of 3 seasons of ‘We are Wrexham’, they rose to the EFL league one.

The Olympic gold medalist and NBA legend Kevin Durrant secured a 12.5% share of the French powerhouse, hoping to turn his investment into a large sum of money | Getty Images

Another successful show was when Sir Elton John took position as a shareholder and the chairman of Watford FC from 1976 to 1990. As a lifelong fan of Watford, this was an ideal position for him. John gave Graham Taylor the role of manager of the club, leading to numerous promotions and leading to promotion to the first division.

Despite this, there have been numerous examples of investors failing their clubs. A notable example of this can be seen in Sulaiman al-Fahim’ investment into Portsmouth. This deal was instantly off to a bad start, due to confusion among Fahim and other investors about what deals had been accepted. Due to the sheer accumulation of debt, Fahim sold important players, refusing to purchase others to fill the gaps in the team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After his 41 day stint as Portsmouth owner, and having the club go into administration two times, it was later found that the money he used to purchase the club was stolen from his wife. This led him to be jailed in 2018 for the offence.

Ultimately, investors prove incredibly beneficial to the effectiveness of a club, yet in instances lack support and can lead to demise.