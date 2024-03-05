Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hollywood megastar Russell Crowe has confirmed his investment in Leeds United football club as part of the 49ers Enterprises takeover. American consortium 49ers Enterprises took full control of Leeds last summer after buying out Andrea Radrizzani, having held a minority stake since 2018.

As part of the deal, a huge number of smaller investors put their money into the club and well-known celebrities surfaced with new links to Elland Road. Swimming superstar Michael Phelps and professional golfers Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas were among the most exciting names.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, Crowe, best known for his role in 2000 blockbuster Gladiator for which he won an Oscar for Best Actor, might have just trumped the lot. After Leeds' official account on X, formerly Twitter, posted a video of Crowe confirming his summer gig at the Brudenell Social Club in Hyde Park, one account suggested the world-famous actor had money in League Two outfit Wrexham.

Huge Hollywood star and Oscar winner, Russel Crowe, has confirmed his investment in Leeds United - following likes of Ryan Reynolds. (Photo: Getty Images)

Crowe replied: "I don’t have any part of what’s going on in Wrexham man. I’m really impressed with Ryan and Rob, and what they are achieving, but I’m not part of that. I do however have a very small connection now financially to LUFC via the 49er family. So, yeah, exactly… but opposite"

News understandably excited Leeds fans on social media, with the 59-year-old one of the world's most famous Whites supporters - and also one of the richest, with a net value of almost £95m. The New Zealand born star has previously admitted following Leeds since he was a young child, having come home from playing sport to watch Match of the Day.

It comes after other celebrities have invested in football clubs such as Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds investing in the Welsh football club, Wrexham, in 2020. A FX documentary released on Disney+ in the UK, Welcome to Wrexham, tracks the club’s journey from the early days of Reynolds’ takeover and has attracted a global audience.

Hollywood mega-star Russell Crowe has confirmed his investment in Leeds United football club as part of the 49ers Enterprises takeover. (Photo: Getty Images)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rumours have also been circulating about singer Robbie Williams’ potential to buy Port Vale football club. However, the club has said the singer is reported to be a lifelong fan of the Stoke-on-Trent team but his dedication to the side has not gone as far as a leadership bid.