Newcastle boss outlines 'difficult' transfer stance on Liverpool target, West Ham miss out on coveted striker
The summer transfer window is nearing its end - with deadline day pencilled in for August 30, time is running out for clubs in the Premier League to finalise deals.
Today we’ll be looking at what Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe had to say about one of his players who is in Liverpool’s sights - meanwhile, West Ham have missed out on one of their transfer targets.
Eddie Howe says it may be ‘difficult’ for Newcastle to keep Anthony Gordon
Eddie Howe has made it clear that Newcastle United want to keep Anthony Gordon, stressing how ‘important’ he is to the club - however, he did not rule out a transfer away for the former Everton winger.
Speaking in an interview with The Metro, Howe said: “I’d welcome Anthony back with three arms if I had them. He’s an integral part of what we’re doing.
“We’ve had no conversations over the summer where it has been fractious or negative. He’s always been the Anthony Gordon who has given absolutely everything to Newcastle and I want to make that clear to all our supporters.
“Anthony needs a bit of a break but by the time he comes back, he’ll be ready to go. He’s such an important player for us. We didn’t want to lose anybody. Why would we want to lose our best players? We fought really hard to make the right decisions but in those last few weeks it was very, very difficult.”
West Ham miss out on Youssef En-Nesyri following transfer to Fenerbahce
West Ham had previously been linked with a move for Moroccan striker Youssef En-Nesyri - however, the Hammers now will not be signing the 27-year-old, following his move to Fenerbahce in the Turkish Super Lig.
The move was confirmed by Fabrizio Romano, who made a post on his official X (formerly Twitter) page: “Youssef En-Nesyri to Fenerbahçe, details now sorted and here we go! After [Allan] Saint-Maximin, Fenerbahçe have agreed on personal terms with En-Nesyri and booked flight/medical. Sevilla will receive fee in excess of €20m for the Moroccan striker.”