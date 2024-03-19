Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The England boys will soon be in action as they enjoy the final international break before the Euros 2024 tournament this summer. Gareth Southgate's squad will face Brazil and Belgium in a bid to impress their manager ahead of the UEFA tournament team selection where 23 of the country's best will be chosen to represent the nation in Germany.

Arsenal stars Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice and London rivals Jarrod Bowen and Ivan Toney are among some of the players from the country's capital to be in a competition for a spot this summer. And the pressure shows no sign of slowing down as the two Gunners players then return to take on Manchester City in what could be a title-deciding clash on 31 March.

Ahead of the international break this weekend, here is the latest transfer news from around the Premier League...

Newcastle eye £100m cash chance

Newcastle United will consider selling Brazil midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, 26, to fund their summer spending spree (Football Insider). Guimaraes has a £100m release clause in his contract which would hugely boost the Magpies' summer plans.

Guimaraes in action for the Magpies against Blackburn Rovers

Sources previously explained that the St James's Park side would be forced to sell one of their biggest players this summer with the Brazilian high on the list of those who could be axed. However, luckily for the midfielder, both Real Madrid and PSG were keeping a close eye on him during Saturday's FA Cup defeat and could be the first to offer potential bids if Eddie Howe choses to say farewell to the Brazilian.

Bundesliga star eyes City, Arsenal and Liverpool

Bayern Munich are open to selling Germany midfielder Joshua Kimmich this summer, but the 29-year-old is only interested in joining Manchester City, Arsenal, Liverpool, Real Madrid or Barcelona (Florian Plettenberg).

Taking to his Twitter account, the Sky Sports Germany journalist wrote: "FC Bayern are indeed prepared to sell Kimmich this summer if a suitable offer comes in. Additionally, JK is not ruling out a move, and he is open to discussions with potential buyers. Still no concrete talks about a new contract beyond 2025.

"Only five top clubs are in consideration for Kimmich: Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal, Real Madrid and FC Barcelona. Some of the mentioned five clubs have already contacted Kimmich!"

Man Utd outcast's value halved