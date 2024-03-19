Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Olympian Konstantin Koltsov, who was the boyfriend of tennis star and double Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka, has died at the age of 42. Belarusian Konstantin Koltsov was a former NHL player who competed for his national team at the 2002 and 2010 Winter Olympics.

As well as competing for his national team, Konstantin Koltsov played for the Pittsburgh Penguins between 2002 and 2006 and won the Russian Super League title with Salavat Yulaev in 2008, he also was an assistant coach there. It has been reported that he has three children from a previous relationship.

A club statement for Salavat Yulaev read: "It is with deep sorrow that we inform you that the coach of Salavat Yulaev, Konstantin Koltsov, has passed away.

"He was a strong and cheerful person, he was loved and respected by players, colleagues, and fans.

"Konstantin Evgenievich forever wrote himself into the history of our club. May he rest in peace."

At this stage, the cause of Konstantin Koltsov’s death has not been revealed.

Tennis champion Aryna Sabalenka, who is also from Belarus, and Konstantin Koltsov have been dating since 2021. Aryna Sabalenka is due to play in the Miami Open this coming Friday and won her second straight Australia Open in January. Aryna is currently in Florida and Konstantin was with her there when he passed away. It is not yet known at this stage if Aryna will play in the Miami Open.

In April last year, Aryna shared a birthday message to Konstantin on Instagram and said: “I love you @koltsov2021 Happy birthday my love. You are my dearest person, my best friend and my strongest support. Peace be with you, strength, patience and health. I hope we will have everything we planned. I love you.”

The last post Aryna Sabalenka shared was five days ago at the Indian Wells tennis championships in California. Aryna lost to American Emma Navarro who reached the quarter finals. The caption for Aryna’s last post read: “We will be back stronger next year to this paradise place.” As well as fans wishing her luck for her next tournament, others have sent their condolences and one wrote: “So sorry for your loss Aryna. Stay strong.” whilst another said; “What horrible news Aryna!! With you in this time and always!

This is not the first time Aryna has experienced a personal tragedy as her father Sergey (who was also a former ice hockey player), died suddenly five years ago at the age of 43. When she completed a defence of her Australian Open title by defeating Qinwen Zheng, she said on court that “Of course he’s (father) my biggest motivation. He’s been everything for me.

“But right now I have my mom, my sister, who is here with me, and I feel like I have to think about them. I just feel that he’s always with me.