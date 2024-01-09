Wales and Lions rugby union legend JPR Williams has passed away at the age of 74

Wales rugby legend JPR Williams has passed away at the age of 74. Photograph by Getty.

Welsh rugby legend JPR Williams has passed away at the age of 74. The full-back, who won 55 caps for his country, played for London Welsh and Bridgend at club level. Welsh Premiership side Bridgend confirmed his passing on social media and said: “Bridgend Ravens are devastated to announce the passing of JPR Williams.”

Bridgend went on to day that JPR Williams was “one of Bridgend’s most decorated players and an icon of world rugby, JPR served the club most recently as president. Our thoughts are with JPR’s family and friends at this sad time.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sky Sports reported that “Williams, known for his aggressive and attacking style as a player, won 55 caps for Wales and started all eight tests on victorious Lions tour to New Zealand in 1971 and South Africa three years later.”

The article goes on to say that the “Bridgend-born back was revered among fellow Wales greats like Sir Gareth Edwards and Gerald Davies and regarded as one of rugby union’s finest players. “

JPR Williams’s family released a statement which said: “JPR died peacefully today at the University Hospital of Wales surrounded by his loving wife and four children, after a short illness, bravely battling bacterial meningitis. The family request privacy at this difficult time.”

As well as being a talented rugby player, JPR Williams also excelled at tennis and won a British junior competition at the All England Club.

Was JPR Williams a surgeon?

Advertisement

Advertisement

JPR Williams was an orthopaedic surgeon and studied medicine at St Mary’s in Paddington, London. He played for London Welsh when he was at St Mary’s and it was there that he was scouted by the Wales National team. ITV reported that “In his 2007 autobiography, Williams said: “I used to say that I spent half my life breaking bones on the rugby field, then the other half putting them back together in the operating theatre.”

Was JPR Williams married?

JPR Williams was married to Scilla, they lived in the Vale of Glamorgan and had four children.

What was JPR Williams' full name?

He was John Peter Rhys Williams, but known best by his initials. He became known as JPR after JJ Williams joined the Welsh team.

Can you buy JPR Williams’s autobiography?