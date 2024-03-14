A 23-year-old international star has passed away

A press release from the Bangladesh Football Federation has confirmed that the former Bangladesh women's team winger Razia Khatun has been confirmed dead after giving birth to a child in Satkhira early on Thursday. She was 23.

The winger was a regular member of youth and senior national teams for six years and played the domestic league before retiring. During her playing career, Khatun player in the final round of the AFC U16 Women's Championship which was held in Thailand in 2017. She was also part of the winning team in the SAFF Under-18 Championships in 2018 - where Bangladesh beat Nepal 1-0 in the final - and a year later, received her senior team call for the SAFF Championship in Biratnagar.

The Bangladeshi international passed away aged 23

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to Dhaka Tribune, Khatun's former national coach Golam Rabbani Choton said: "“I just heard the news. Feel very upset. Razia was a very good person and a great player. I mourn her death. May the Almighty Allah grant her paradise (Jannat). May her bereaved family be patient. She was an important player. That is why she kept on playing from 2013 to 2020." He also added it was "very sad to hear how she died.

According to media reports, as written by Dhaka Tribune, Khatun gave birth to a son on Wednesday night but 4am later that night she died with a BFF press release stating a postpartum hemorrhage caused the tragedy. Her maternal cousin, Md Rokonuzzaman Morol confirmed to the media that "after giving birth to the child, some complications occurred and Razia died at 4am. She was later taken to Satkhira Hospital where the doctors declared her dead."