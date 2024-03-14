Death threats have been sent to a Manchester United fan channel after the site interviewed Rasmus Hojlund last month with the United Stand's controversial host, Mark Goldbridge, confirming he has been told he is a 'dead man walking'.

The channel has been known to be exceptionally outspoken about the Red Devils club, often criticising players and the 21-year-old Danish forward was reportedly spoken to by his teammates after he sat down to answer questions from Goldbridge. The pair discussed a number of subjects but this did not go down well by many of Hojlund's fellow squad members, or by fans.

Hojlund celebrates scoring vs Luton. He is the youngest player to score in six consecutive Premier League games.

However, the situation has since escalated with the Daily Mail now reported that the interview has led to death threats and a police investigation. The United Stand have said they received warnings towards Goldbridge with one threat suggesting he is a 'dead man walking' and others threatening to harm him if he goes near Old Trafford again. Security has been increased as well after the messages that were sent on social media, 'mentioned other members of staff and the exact location of the studio'.

Goldbridge has released a statement saying: "I totally understand that football is a passionate and divisive sport, and that people are free to decide and have an option on what content they consume. However, the pile-on some of our staff were subject to over the weekend was incredibly sad to witness. To be threatening people's lives yet again evidences the vile pack mentality that exists on social media."

A statement from Greater Manchester Police also added: "Officers have spoken with the victim and relevant information has been passed over to the police. Enquiries are ongoing at this stage."