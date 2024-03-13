Arsenal ignore Victor Osimhen and Ivan Toney as 'number one' striker target revealed

Sporting Lisbon forward Viktor Gyokeres

Viktor Gyokeres has been identified as Arsenal’s number one transfer target this summer, according to reports.

The Swedish international has bagged a sensational 33 goals in 37 games since joining Sporting Lisbon from Coventry City last summer. Signed for around £25million, the Portuguese outfit could look to almost quadruple that return should he move on after 12 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lisbon inserted an £87million release clause upon arrival - the fee Arsenal would need to stump up. Speculation was rife ahead of the January transfer window but Gyokeres insisted he planned on staying put.

"I think it’s a bit like when Sporting came in to sign me,” the forward said in December. “I’m very happy here and I don’t care about any interested parties at the moment.

“I’m enjoying every day here and not thinking about what’s going on around me. Yes, there’s talk of big clubs but, for now, it’s just news. That’s all."

However, those motives could change come June as Arsenal search for the ideal striker to bolster their frontline. A report from FootballTransfers has claimed Gunners scouts are already watching the 25-year-old ahead of a summer approach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An impressive 12 assists across all competitions also appeals to Arsenal as they target a player who represents more than just scoring goals. Reports had linked Emirates chiefs with moves for Napoli hitman Victor Osimhen and Brentford’s Ivan Toney.