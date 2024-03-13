Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Award-winning actress Jaclyn Jose has passed away at the age of 60. Filipino actress Jaclyn, who was born Mary Jane Guck, was best known for the part she played in Brillante Mendoza’s indie movie Ma’ Rosa and thanks to this role she won the Best Actress award at the Cannes Film festival.

Her family released a statement which was shared on the Instagram account of PPL Entertainment. It read: “Good afternoon. On behalf of Miss Jaclyn Jose’s family, it is with great sadness that we announce the untimely passing of Mary Jane Guck, better known as Jaclyn Jose at the age of 60, on the morning of March 2, 2024, due to myocardial infarction or a ‘heart attack’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We would like to thank everyone who has extended their prayers and condolences thus far. As our family is trying to come to terms with this unfortunate incident, please provide us the request and privacy to grieve. We hope this will put all speculation to rest.

“Her undeniable legacy will definitely forever live on through her work, through her children, grandchildren and the many lives she’s touched - as her life itself was her greatest obra maestra. Thank you, Andi Eigenmann.”

Andi Eigenmann is the daughter of the late Jaclyn Jose and is an actress. The Cannes Film Festival also released a statement about Jaclyn Jose which read: “On learning of the death of Filipina actress Jaclyn Jose, the Festival de Cannes remembers her face beaming with emotion when she received the Award for Best Actress in 2016 in Brillante Mendoza’s Ma’Rosa. A beautiful portrait of a woman embodied with grace and humanity.” Jaclyn is the only Filipino to win the Cannes Film Festival Award for Best Actress.

According to Deadline, Jaclyn Jose “first broke through with performances on local soaps like Familia Zaragoza and Mula Sa Puso. She went on to become one of the most respected performers in the Philippines. In 2017, she was honoured by the National Commission for Culture and the Arts for her achievement in Cannes. In 2023, she was awarded the Movie Icon award by The Society of Philippine Entertainment Editors. “