Newcastle 'renew interest' in ex-Manchester City man as Chelsea ace leaves club

James Trafford could soon move to Newcastle United. | Getty Images

Newcastle United could make a return for a young player at Burnley.

After a relatively quiet summer transfer window, business is finally beginning to pick up in the Premier League. There has been a flurry of transfers in the last few days and it is showing no signs of slowing down - what is circulating in the rumour mill today?

Newcastle United have ‘renewed’ their interest in a young goalkeeper who currently plays for Burnley in the Championship - meanwhile, a Chelsea youngster is set to leave the club to make the jump to the Serie A.

Newcastle United resume interest in ex-Manchester City goalkeeper James Trafford

Newcastle United had previously been interested in a move for former Manchester City goalkeeper James Trafford - and that interest has now been ‘renewed’ according to a recent report from HITC. He currently plays for Burnley, having joined the Clarets in the summer of 2023 - he has made 30 league appearances for them thus far.

Earlier in the window, the Toon put forth a bid of £16 million for Trafford’s services, but this was rejected - Burnley value him closer to £20 million. Should Eddie Howe’s men meet this valuation before transfer deadline day, he could leave Turf Moor for St. James’ Park in the coming days.

Chelsea youngster Tino Anjorin leaves club to join Empoli

The great Stamford Bridge exodus of 2024 continues. Chelsea youth star Tino Anjorin is set to leave the club to join Empoli in the Serie A on a permanent basis - however, he has a 50% sell-on clause in his new contract, which means the Blues will be entitled to half of Anjorin’s next transfer fee in the future.

This is according to a post on X (formerly Twitter) from Fabrizio Romano, who wrote: “Tino Anjorin leaves Chelsea to join Empoli, permanent deal completed today. Medical tests taking place in Italy. Chelsea will have 50% sell-on clause for Anjorin’s future sale.”