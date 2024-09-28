Anthony Gordon is edging closer to signing a new contract at Newcastle United amid interest from Liverpool. | Getty Images

This weekend’s Premier League transfer round-up includes updates from Newcastle, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur

In-demand Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon is edging closer to signing a new long-term contract at the club - in a major blow to Liverpool’s transfer hopes.

The Mirror understands that the six-time England international is set for a significant pay rise and a new six-year contract that would keep him at the club until the summer of 2030.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Magpies see Gordon as a huge part of their long-term plans for success and are determined to ward off interest from Liverpool after last summer’s transfer saga.

The Everton academy graduate joined Newcastle for £40m in January 2023, and after a difficult first six months, emerged as one of the team’s most important players with 12 goals and 11 assists across all competitions last season.

The new deal is likely to see Gordon become one of the club’s top earners and is likely to include a release clause which ensures that interested clubs will have to pay a transfer fee in excess of £80m.

Eddie Howe has openly stated his desire to keep Gordon at the club but at this stage was coy to comment on the potential new deal. He told reporters: “You’re asking me to comment on something that hasn’t happened. With the potential of looking silly if it doesn’t.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We love Anthony. We’d love him to commit his future here. We’d love him to stay long-term at Newcastle and continue his excellent start to his career here.”

Gordon has scored one goal in five league appearances this term and could play in a makeshift centre forward position against Manchester City in Alexander Isak’s absence.

Howe added: “We need to try and help him get back to his very best levels. And if that means signing a new contract, then I’m all for that, to help him be settled and concentrate on his football.”

Premier league trio chase former Manchester United wonderkid

Former Manchester United academy graduate Angel Gomes made a huge impression on both of his first two appearances for the England national team following Lee Carsley’s surprise decision to include him in the squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gomes has been playing in France for the last four years and has quickly established himself as one of the top performing defensive midfielders in the league after a number of excellent seasons at Lille.

Overall, the 24-year-old has racked up 121 appearances for Lille, scoring eight goals and providing nine assists. He is blessed with excellent composure on the ball and an ability to dominate games in the middle of the park despite his small frame at just 5ft 6in.

Gomes’ technical qualities would make him a shoe-in at a number of Premier League clubs, with the likes of Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool all showing interest, according to Mail Sport.

The midfielder is in the final year of his contract at the Pierre Mauroy Stadium and The Telegraph adds that Lille are bracing themselves for a number of offers from English clubs in the January transfer window.