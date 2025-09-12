Eddie Howe will be without two key players for Newcastle United’s weekend clash against Wolves.

The Magpies host Wolves at St James’ Park on Saturday, September 13 at 3pm, with both sides chasing their first Premier League win of the season.

Howe has confirmed that two of his new signings will miss out due to injury, and one of them is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Yoane Wissa, signed on transfer deadline day from Brentford, returned from DR Congo duty with a knee problem. A scan showed no major damage, but Howe revealed today (September 12) that the forward won’t make his debut this weekend and will see a specialist for further tests.

When asked about his availability at a press conference, Howe said: ““Unfortunately not, he won’t make this game. He’s feeling the effects, so he won’t be available.

“He’ll go away for tests and to see a specialist, and we’ll wait and see.”

That likely opens the door for £65m signing Nick Woltemade to lead the line against Wolves. The German striker has trained with the squad this week following international duty.

Jacob Ramsey, meanwhile, is facing a longer layoff. The midfielder’s ankle swelled up after a tackle against Leeds and Howe expects him to be sidelined until after the next international break, ruling him out of at least seven matches.

On the other hand, midfielder Joelinton has recovered from a groin issue that kept him out against Leeds and is back in full training.

“Joelinton has trained. He’s fit and available, and we’re happy to welcome him back because he’s such an important player for us,” Howe added.