Newcastle United’s striker - who had been left to fill the boots of Alexander Isak - is also making his exit from the club.

After the Sweden international downed tools at St James’ Park, Anthony Gordon was moved from the wing to centre-forward to fill the void.

But following his red card against Liverpool, Eddie Howe was forced to rely on William Osula, who promptly picked up a goal against the Reds after Gordon’s dismissal.

The Danish centre-forward then played a full 90 minutes against Leeds United, but failed to find the back of the net in a 0-0 draw. Now, with Isak’s departure to Liverpool all but confirmed, 22-year-old Osula is also on his way out.

New signing Nick Woltemade, plus the expected arrival of Yoane Wissa from Brentford, means Osula’s cameo appearances for the Magpies are over as quickly as they began, with him inevitably being the third choice striker once again.

Rather than rotting on the bench, Osula is making a move elsewhere, with the Bundesliga seemingly his destination of choice.

According to Football365, the Dane will be joining Eintracht Frankfurt, who bid farewell to star striker Hugo Ekitike earlier in the transfer window - the Frenchman joining Premier League champions Liverpool, ironically where Isak is now also headed.

They claim that the fee stands somewhere in the region of £30m, far above his £6m valuation by Transfermarkt.