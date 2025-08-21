It could well be panic stations at Newcastle United as their search for a striker is dealt a bitter blow.

The Magpies are in desperate need of a new centre-forward before the end of the summer transfer window; Callum Wilson left the club as a free agent at the end of last season, and Alexander Isak has downed tools in hopes of a move to Liverpool.

Manager Eddie Howe has Brentford’s Yoane Wissa at the top of his shopping list, although a £40m offer - which included £5m in add-ons - was already rejected by the Bees earlier this week.

Wissa himself angered fans by removing all reference to Brentford from his social media accounts, with all signs initially pointing towards the DR Congo international trying to force a move away from the London club.

Now, some club photos ahead of their weekend clash with Aston Villa could indicate a change of heart.

Wissa has been spotted back in Brentford training, raising suspicions about a return to action.

The 28-year-old forward, who was left out of the Bees’ opening-day squad against Nottingham Forest, featured in training ground footage shared on the club’s social media.

It marks the first time Wissa has been seen in action since the final day of last season, having missed all of Brentford’s pre-season fixtures.

He is entering the final year of his contract and could leave for free at the end of the campaign.

Since joining from Lorient in 2021, Wissa has scored 49 goals in 149 appearances for Brentford, including 19 in the Premier League last season as Thomas Frank’s side secured a tenth-place finish.