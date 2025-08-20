Newcastle have submitted a fresh offer for Brentford striker Yoane Wissa, according to reports.

The Magpies have been searching for a new striker after Callum Wilson left at the end of his contract and Alexander Isak downed tools earlier this month.

Isak is wanting a £100m+ move to Liverpool and has told manager Eddie Howe that he won’t play for the club ever again, to the anger of the St James’ Park faithful.

According to Sky Sports News, a £35m bid has now been submitted by Newcastle for the man who could replace him upfront.

This new bid for Wissa - which also includes an extra £5m in add-ons - comes after a £25m bid earlier this summer was rejected by the Bees.

Wissa, 28, missed the Bees’ 3-1 defeat to Nottingham Forest on opening weekend, with his absence linked to transfer speculation, though he returned to training on Tuesday. The Brentford talisman also removed all reference to the club from his social media profiles this week.

Brentford are already dealing with major losses after Bryan Mbeumo’s £71m move to Manchester United, captain Christian Norgaard’s transfer to Arsenal, and former head coach Thomas Frank joining Tottenham Hotspur.

If he does join Newcastle United, Wissa would likely enable Isak to leave the club.

The Sweden international issued a statement on Tuesday accusing the club of “broken promises” and declaring his situation “cannot continue.”

Liverpool had a £110m bid rejected earlier this summer, and Isak has yet to feature in pre-season or competitive action, training separately from Howe’s first team.