Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe is keeping his options open while shopping for a new striker.

So far, the Magpies have signed young Spaniard Antonito Cordero on a free from Malaga and splashed £55m on Anthony Elanga from Nottingham Forest.

But while Premier League champions Liverpool set their sights on Magpies’ striker Alexander Isak, Howe is looking for more reinforcements upfront.

Newcastle, fresh off a season where they qualified for the Champions League and lifted the Carabao Cup, have outlined their top target as Eintracht Frankfurt’s Hugo Ekitike, with whom they have reportedly opened talks.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reported that Newcastle have already tabled an official bid higher than the £60m offered by another club earlier this summer.

Journalist Ben Jacobs added that Newcastle sent a delegation to Germany to thrash out terms with Frankfurt, hoping to land Ekitike. The club waited until July to act, betting Frankfurt’s £86m valuation might drop. Ekitike has been on their radar since before his PSG move in 2023.

But with Liverpool and Manchester United also in the race, Newcastle are preparing alternatives.

Spanish outlet Defensa Central claimed they’ve now offered a record fee for Real Madrid’s Endrick, whose future in Spain is uncertain.

Newcastle rate the Brazilian’s finishing highly and could turn to him if their Ekitike pursuit stalls.