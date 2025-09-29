Newcastle’s Joelinton clashed with Arsenal coach Miguel Molina moments after a last-minute defeat at St James’ Park.

Nick Woltemade’s first-half header had put Newcastle in front, but substitute Mikel Merino equalised with six minutes left.

Deep into stoppage time, Gabriel Magalhaes struck to seal victory for Arsenal.

After the whistle, Joelinton - who was subbed off before the winning goal - headed straight for Molina, shoving him before Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta intervened.

Newcastle coach Simon Weatherstone pulled the Brazilian away, while Arteta tried to calm tensions with a handshake, which Joelinton refused.

The incident followed what had been quite a controversial game, with major delays for VAR reviews and fans on both sides being frustrated by refereeing decisions.

Speaking after the match, Arteta said: “The belief, the conviction of the team that we are and that we can play various types of games and the team still can deliver and win it in a convincing way.

“For me, it's one of the most difficult grounds. Again, praise Newcastle, the way they play, compete, how difficult it is to play in this place.

“But the team really took the game to a different level, and I'm very proud to see that.”