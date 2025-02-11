PSV Eindhoven winger Johan Bakayoko | Getty Images

Latest round-up of Premier League rumours including updates from Newcastle United, Manchester United and Chelsea

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Premier League clubs now need to wait until the summer to bring in reinforcements following the recent end of the January transfer window. That hasn’t stopped rumours from swirling as teams continue to be linked with new players.

Firstly, according to Tuttosport, Newcastle United are showing ‘interest’ in PSV winger Johan Bakayoko. Eddie Howe’s side could launch a move for the attacker at the end of this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bakayoko, 21, could be seen by the Toon Army as someone to bolster their attacking ranks. He is still young and has a lot of potential to grow and develop in the future.

The Belgium international has played for PSV since joining them in 2019 from Anderlecht as a teenager and has since broken into the first-team. He has made 114 appearances in all competitions and has chipped in with 31 goals, 10 of which have come in this campaign. Transfermarkt value him at the £33million mark.

Manchester United want Alejandro Balde

According to El Nacional in Spain, Manchester United are lining up a swoop for Barcelona defender Alejandro Balde. The Red Devils’ left-back department has been a bit of a problem position years and they could do with boosting that area.

Balde linked up with Barca back in 2011 having previously played for Espanyol. He has since risen up through their academy ranks and he was a regular for them at various different youth levels. The Spain international, who has seven caps to his name, initially played for the B team before breaking into the senior set-up. He has played 110 games for the La Liga giants to date and has found the net on three occasions from the back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

United have under-performed again this term and picked Ruben Amorim as their replacement for Erik ten Hag after he caught the eye at Sporting Lisbon. It has been a mixed start for him at Old Trafford and he will be hoping for some more consistency.

Chelsea target Liam Delap

Chelsea are ‘keen’ on Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap, Football Insider claim. The Tractor Boys could face a battle to keep hold of the attacker, especially if they are relegated to the Championship.

Kieran McKenna landed the forward following his team’s promotion from the second tier last year. He has since adapted well to life in the top flight. Delap played for Manchester City before his move to Suffolk. He had loan spells away from the Etihad Stadium at Stoke City, Preston North End and Hull City to boost his development.

After moving to Portman Road, he said: “The manager (McKenna) here likes to play exciting football. It's quick and intense and I am looking forward to that. I want to bring goals and assists and I'll work as hard as I can to help the team."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McKenna added: “He is a player with outstanding physical and technical attributes who has a hunger to come here and continue to learn and improve. He has gained good first-team experience from a young age and we feel he has the potential for development here."