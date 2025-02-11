Ruben Amorim has made it clear he wants to sign a new striker at Manchester United. | Manchester United via Getty Imag

Manchester United are keeping their options open as the club’s search for a new attacker continues.

As previously reported by NationalWorld, Man United boss Ruben Amorim has very little faith in his current striking options. Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee are seemingly both out of favour, with the Portuguese manager saying there are other players in the squad who could score “more goals” than them.

In fact, he’s even started playing midfielder Kobbie Mainoo upfront, with the young England international starting as a false nine against Crystal Palace, then at left-wing against Leicester City in the FA Cup.

But with goals being so few and far between for the Red Devils, it is inevitable that Amorim will make a move for a new striker in the summer. But who is on his radar?

After the 2-0 defeat to Crystal Palace in the Premier League, striker Jean-Philippe Mateta has put himself firmly onto Man United’s radar. The Frenchman has scored 10 goals in the league so far this season, and offers both pace and physicality upfront - both of which Man United desperately need.

According to the Sun, Man United would have to cough up “at least” £50m to secure Mateta’s services.

Speaking on Sky Sports, ex-player and pundit Paul Merson said: “Man United should get Mateta, that’s what they need. He’s a strong lad up front, playing at the top of his game, he leads the line, scoring goals now. He runs and works his socks off harder than anyone you know.

“He’s 100 times better than anyone Man Utd have in the front line. Not Amad [Diallo], he’s a young kid - but he’s much better than Hojlund and Zirkzee at the moment.”

If Amorim cannot get a deal done for Mateta, he could end up looking towards Wolves striker Matheus Cunha instead. The Brazilian has scored 11 goals in the Premier League this season, attracting the attention of Tottenham, Arsenal and Nottingham Forest.

That being said, this could end up being a more expensive option, with AS reporting that Wolves will sell him for £60m - regardless of whether or not they are relegated at the end of the season.