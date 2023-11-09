Erik ten Hag is the bookmakers favourite to be the next managerial departure in the Premier League

Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag is under pressure after a poor start to the season. (Getty Images)

Manchester United’s dismal start to the season continued in Copenhagen as they blew a two goal lead to lose 4-3 against the Danish champions.

The demoralising defeat was the team’s third in four Champions League games, leaving them bottom of Group A heading into the final two matches. In this time, Erik ten Hag’s side have conceded a staggering 11 goals, whilst becoming the first team in history to concede a penalty in all four of their opening Champions League games.

The disappointing display is the latest in a long line of lacklustre performances for the Red Devils, who have endured their worst start to a league season since the 1962/63 campaign, whilst also crashing out of the Carabao Cup against Newcastle.

Historically speaking, Manchester United are one of the most successful teams in football history and pressure is mounting on Ten Hag to turn his side’s results around fast. But who are the frontrunners to replace ten Hag at the Theatre of Dreams if the board opt to sack him? Here’s everything you need to know.

Next Man Utd manager odds

Manchester United icon Alex Ferguson enjoyed a long stint as manager which saw him lift every trophy in sight between 1986 and 2013.

However, in the decade since his departure the Red Devils have had five permanent managers without winning a single league title. They have also finished outside of the top four five times in the last 10 years.

The likes of David Moyes, Louis Van Gaal, Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer have all been fired from the role in this period and these are the SkyBet odds for managers to replace Erik Ten Hag if he follows in their footsteps.

Zinedine Zidane: 4/1

Zinedine Zidane is arguably one of the most talented and recognisable footballers to have played the game and the 1998 World Cup winner has translated those skills into management during two successful spells at Real Madrid.

The first spell between 2016 and 2018 saw Zidane lift one La Liga title, along with three consecutive Champions League titles - making him the first coach in history to ever achieve the feat.

The Frenchman returned to the Spanish capital for another two-year stint in 2019 and led the club to a second La Liga title in 2020. Zidane announced his resignation from Real Madrid a year later after a trophyless season in 2020/21 and has been out of football ever since.

Graham Potter: 5/1

Graham Potter has been linked with a series of elite jobs, despite an unsuccessful spell with Chelsea last season. Potter is credited with successful spells at Ostersund in Sweden and Swansea City in the Championship.

However, he is best known for his three-year stint at Brighton where he played an entertaining brand of football, whilst leading the club to a record-high finish (at the time) of ninth in the league table.

Despite struggling at Chelsea, Potter is still held in high regard and is also praised for laying the foundations of Brighton’s sixth place finish last season under successor Roberto De Zerbi.

Antonio Conte: 5/1

Antonio Conte has been out of football since leaving Tottenham in March, but he still remains one of the most successful managers in the last decade in terms of trophies.

The Italian has won a total of four league titles in Italy, including three with Juventus and one with Inter Milan. He has also tasted success in the Premier League by guiding Chelsea to a league and FA Cup title during his two-year stint between 2016 and 2018.

Roberto De Zerbi: 10/1

Graham Potter’s replacement Roberto De Zerbi is making waves in the Premier League for his eye-catching brand of football and has built on the successor of his predecessor.

The Italian has vast experience with several European clubs before joining the Seagulls: including Benevento, Sassuolo and Shakhtar Donetsk, but he is currently enjoying the most successful spell of his career so far after guiding Brighton to a record high-finish of sixth, hence securing them European football for the first time in their history.

Julen Lopetegui: 14/1