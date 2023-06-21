Darren Moore has recently parted ways with Sheffield Wednesday despite guiding the team to promotion back to the Championship after one of the most dramatic play-off finals. The Owls went 4-0 down against Peterborough in the first leg before fighting back to win the second leg 5-1.

Wednesday then went on to beat Barnsley in the final to secure a place back in the Championship. However, Moore has now been relieved of his duties with chairman Dejphon Chansiri saying: ““The journey of Sheffield Wednesday with Darren has been in many ways unique and always as a team. In the football industry, journeys come to an end and now is that time, which we both agree.

“The mutual respect we have for each other is immense on a personal and professional basis and I offer my sincere thanks for the dedication and commitment Darren has given to our club.”

The race will now be on to find a new manager in time to start before pre-season training starts and the Owls start the 2023/24 season in the Championship.

Here are all the latest odds, courtesy of SkyBet, on who will be the next Sheffield Wednesday manager...

Carlos Carvalhal - evens

The former Swansea City manager left his role at Celta Vigo this month as he looks for the next chapter of his career, and there’s a strong chance that he feels a sense of unfinished business at Hillsborough having twice taken them into the Championship play-offs during his previous spell.

In his 131 games in charge of the Owls Carvalhal won 56 matches and lost 38, reaching the play-off final in 2016 and the semifinals in 2017 before a difficult 2017/18 campaign saw him leave on Christmas Eve.

Steven Gerrard - 3/1

The former Aston Villa manager had been linked with a move to the Saudi Arabia Pro League but has now emerged as the frontrunner for the new vacant Championship role.

The former Liverpool man has been out of work since being axed from Aston Villa. He left title winners Rangers to manage the Premier League side but struggled to turn the club around and left them in 17th position.

Torsten Lieberknecht - 6/1

The German manager Lieberknecht has previously managed Eintracht Braunschweig, MSV Duisburg and Darmstadt 98. He enjoys an overall percentage win of 41.92 and this would be his first role in the English football Leagues if the 49-year-old were to be selected as the new Sheffield Wednesday manager.

Nathan Jones 10/1

50-year-old Nathan Jones has been out of work since his short stint at Southampton. Previously, however, Jones has worked with Luton Town, Stoke City and Brighton and Hove Albion. He enjoyed two stints at Luton making him no stranger to the Championship. His first time with Luton saw him enjoy a 51.2% win rate while his second term saw him secure a win percentage of 40.6.

Who are the other candidates?