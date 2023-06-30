Darren Moore has parted ways with Sheffield Wednesday despite guiding the team to promotion back to the Championship after one of the most dramatic play-off finals. The Owls went 4-0 down against Peterborough in the first leg before fighting back to win the second leg 5-1.

Wednesday then went on to beat Barnsley in the final to secure a place back in the Championship. However, Moore has now been relieved of his duties with chairman Dejphon Chansiri saying: “The journey of Sheffield Wednesday with Darren has been in many ways unique and always as a team. In the football industry, journeys come to an end and now is that time, which we both agree.

“The mutual respect we have for each other is immense on a personal and professional basis and I offer my sincere thanks for the dedication and commitment Darren has given to our club.”

Many rushed to assume that Carlos Carvalhal would be the front-runner to take on the role, having previously taken the Owls to the Championship play-offs twice. However, the 57-year-old has been given a “no chance” by the Wednesday chairman Dejphon Chansiri.

Here are all the latest odds, courtesy of SkyBet, on who will be the next Sheffield Wednesday manager...

Nathan Jones 8/1

50-year-old Nathan Jones has been out of work since his short stint at Southampton but is the current front runner to take over from Moore.

Nathan Jones during his short stint with Southampton in 2022/23 season

Previously, Jones has worked with Luton Town, Stoke City and Brighton and Hove Albion. He enjoyed two stints at Luton making him no stranger to the Championship. His first time with Luton saw him enjoy a 51.2% win rate while his second term saw him secure a win percentage of 40.6.

Dean Smith 1/4

Dean Smith has now found himself out of a job after failing to keep Leicester in the Premier League last season. Following another disappointing time at Norwich, Smith could well be looking for another challenge in the Championship.

The former Villa man has managed Walsall and Brentford and led the Villans to win promotion to the Premier League in 2019 after winning ten games on the bounce to sneak into the play-offs. He has an overall win percentage of 35.21% with his best record (57 wins from 143 games).coming at Brentford from 2015-2018.

Paul Ince 16/1

55-year-old Ince is now the second favourite to take over at Hillsborough despite a mixed managerial CV which now includes a failed season at Reading which saw them relegated to the Championship. The former Liverpool, Manchester United and Inter Milan midfielder has managed Macclesfield Town, Milton Keynes Dons, Blackburn Rovers, Notts County and Blackpool before joining the now relegated Reading.

His time with the Royals was his first managerial job in over eight years following his short stint in Blackpool from February 2013 to January 2014.

Bruno Lage 25/1