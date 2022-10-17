Brazilian footballer Neymar arrives in Spain as one of nine defendants on trial for corruption-related charges

The Brazilian superstar Neymar goes on trial in Spain today over alleged irregularities in his transfer to Barcelona which took place nearly a decade ago. The striker, 30, arrived at the Provincial Court of Barcelona this morning (Monday 17 October 2022) for the start of the trial.

Neymar is one of nine defendants on trial on corruption-related charges, among the nine are his parents and their N&N company, which manages his affairs. The Brazilian is set to feature in this year’s World Cup, taking place later this winter in Qatar, but could face two years in jail and a £8.6million fine if convicted.

The 30-year-old began his senior career with the Brazilian side Santos in 2009 and made 177 league appearances scoring 107 goals for them until he moved to Barcelona in 2013. He made his professional debut aged 17 and helped the club to win two successive Campeonato Paulista championships, a Copa do Brasil and the 2011 Copa Libertadores. During his time at Santos, Neymar was also twice named the South American Footballer of the Year in 2011 and 2012.

So why is Neymar on trial and what could he face?

Neymar plays for PSG and has nine goals in 11 games for the Ligue 1 leaders

What happened in the 2013 transfer?

A complaint was filed by the Investment firm DIS in 2015, two years after Neymar’s transfer from Santos to Barcelona. DIS is a Brazilian firm which owned 40% of the player’s sporting rights while Neymar was at Santos. The La Liga giants reported that the transfer cost €57.1million (£49.4million) but prosecutors believe it to have actually been at least €83million.

Barcelona said it paid €40m to N&N and a further €17.1m to Neymar (of which €6.8m was subsequently given to DIS). However, DIS have alleged that Neymar, Barcelona and Santos colluded together in order to cover up the actual cost of the deal.

Along with Neymar and his parents, the other defendants on trial include two former Barcelona presidents, Sandro Rosell and Josep Maria Bartomeu, and the ex-Santos boss Odilio Rodrigues Filho.

What is happening in Barcelona this week?

It is expected that Neymar will testify on either 21 October or 28 October with the trial expected to end on 31 October. Speaking on Thursday, the DIS lawyer Paulo Nasser said: “Neymar Junior, with the complicity of his parents and FC Barcelona and its directors at the time, and Santos FC at a later stage, defrauded DIS of its legitimate financial interests.” DIS is hopeful of recovering €35million.

Neymar’s lawyers are however insisting that their client is innocent and the €40m was a ‘legal signing bonus which is normal in the football transfer market.’ The Real Madrid President Florentino Perez is also said to be taking the stand on Tuesday 18 October by videoconference to explain how a secret pre-contract deal between Barca and the striker influenced the market.

If Neymar is convicted he could face two years in jail and a €10million fine.

Where is Neymar now?

Currently the Brazilian international plays for Paris Saint-Germain and is having one of his best seasons since joining the French side in 2017. His transfer was a world record fee of €222m. He scored the only goal in Sunday’s 1-0 win over Marseille at the Parc des Princes, Paris and he now has nine goals and seven assists in 11 matches so far in Ligue 1.

Neymar is also expected to play a key role for Brazil at the upcoming World Cup and the South American giants will hope to win the trophy for the first time since 2002. If not imprisoned, Neymar will lead Brazil into their Group G opener against Serbia on 24 November 2022.

What is Neymar’s net worth?

