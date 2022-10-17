For first time since 2005 Lionel Messi does not appear in shortlist for Ballon d’Or trophy 2022

The Ballon d’Or ceremony is set to take place later on today, Monday 17 October 2022, but it appears the results of the prestigious football award have already been ‘leaked’. The 30-player shortlist was announced back in August and included several Premier League players but the seven-time winner Lionel Messi was left out of the short-list for the first time since 2005.

The Argentinian has endured a difficult debut season at Paris Saint-Germain and has subsequently been left off despite winning the award last year. This year’s list is however filled with stars from Liverpool and Manchester City such as Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Phil Foden, Riyad Mahrez and Kevin de Bruyne.

Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo is set to attend the ceremony for the first time since his last win in 2017. Unlike his long-time rival, the Portuguese striker has made every shortlist since his first nomination in 2005.

While the results are set to be officially announced later, the Spanish outlet Marca has claimed that French international and Real Madrid star Karim Benzema will in fact be named the 2022 Ballon d’Or winner. La Liga are set to enjoy a clean sweep of awards according to the reports with Thibaut Courtois picking up the Yashin Trophy and Barcelona’s Gavi supposedly set to win the Kopa Trophy.

Here is all you need to know ahead of the 2022 Ballon d’Or ceremony...

When is the 2022 Ballon d’Or?

Advertisement

The ceremony will take place on Monday 17 October 2022 and is set to start at 7.30pm BST. It will take place at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris and will be available to watch live on l’Equipe’s YouTube channel.

Karim Benzema is set to win 2022 Ballon d’Or following success in Champions League

Who is set to win the Ballon d’Or 2022?

According to reports, Karim Benzema will be the new winner of the Ballon d’Or. The French striker played a huge role in Real Madrid’s Champions League victory scoring 15 goals in 12 games, including a hat-trick against Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea. His goals for the La Liga giants also helped them win their second La Liga title in three years.

Benzema’s Real teammate and Belgian international Thibaut Courtois is reportedly tipped to win the Goalkeeper Yashin Trophy. He was named the Champions League final man of the match after pulling off several incredible saves.

Fellow La Liga colleague 18-year-old Gavi is reportedly set to win the Kopa Trophy. Despite his youth, he has firmly established himself as a key member of Barcelona’s line-up and is tipped to become a future superstar.

Advertisement

Who is on the 30-player shortlist to win the Ballon d’Or 2022?

There are still several others on the list with a shot of the recently discovered ‘leaks’ turn out to be incorrect. Karim Benzema is joined by 29 others on the short-list for the Ballon d’Or winner while both Thibaut Courtois and Gavi will face serious competition in their respective fields as well.

Ballon d’Or shortlist:

Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)

Joao Cancelo (Manchester City)

Casemiro (Real Madrid)

Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid)

Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

Luis Diaz (Porto, Liverpool)

Fabinho (Liverpool)

Phil Foden (Manchester City)

Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund/Man City)

Sebastien Haller (Ajax)

Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur)

Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich)

Rafael Leao (Milan)

Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich)

Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City)

Mike Maignan (Milan)

Sadio Mane (Liverpool)

Kylian Mbappe (PSG)

Luka Modric (Real Madrid)

Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig)

Darwin Nunez (Benfica)

Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus, Manchester United)

Antonio Rudiger (Chelsea)

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Bernardo Silva (Manchester City)

Son Heung-min (Tottenham Hotspur)

Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)

Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid)

Dusan Vlahovic (Fiorentina, Juventus)

Who’s nominated for the Yashin Trophy?

Advertisement

Alisson (Liverpool)

Yassine Bounou (Sevilla)

Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid)

Hugo Lloris (Tottenham Hotspur)

Mike Maignan (Milan)

Edouard Mendy (Chelsea)

Jan Oblak (Atletico Madrid)

Kevin Trapp (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Who’s nominated for the Kopa Trophy?

Karim Adeyemi (Red Bull Salzburg)

Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund)

Eduardo Camavinga (Rennais, Real Madrid)

Gavi (Barcelona)

Ryan Gravenberch (Ajax)

Josko Gvardiol (RB Leipzig)

Nuno Mendes (Sporting CP, Paris Saint-Germain)

Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich)

Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen)

Who is nominated for Ballon d’Or Feminin?