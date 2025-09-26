An upcoming non-league football match has been called off following the death of Billy Vigar.

As previously reported by National World, the Chichester City player was placed in an induced coma earlier this week after an incident during a match.

The former Arsenal academy star underwent surgery on Tuesday, September 23, but Chichester confirmed his death with a statement yesterday evening (September 25).

A spokesperson said: “After sustaining a significant brain injury last Saturday, Billy Vigar was put in an induced coma.

“On Tuesday he needed an operation to aid any chances of recovery. Although this helped, the injury proved too much for him and he passed away on Thursday (September 25) morning.

“The responses to the original update show how much Billy was thought of and loved within the sport. His family are devastated that this has happened whilst he was playing the sport that he loved.”

Vigar’s death has sparked calls for the FA to review safety standards at non-league grounds. Mark White, owner and manager of Dorking Wanderers, said: “All clubs need the FA to instruct an immediate enquiry into pitch surrounds.

“Many are dangerous and players always have to be cautious given the proximity from the pitch. But some simply do not move and are lethal.

“These need removing immediately.”

Against the backdrop of Vigar’s death, a scheduled game between Clapton CFC and Enfield Borough has also been called off.

A spokesperson for Clapton FC said: “Saturday’s game between Enfield Borough and the Clapton CFC Men’s First Team at the Maurice Rebak Stadium has been postponed. In light of the death of Billy Vigar after an incident at the ground last week, no one felt it appropriate to play just a few days later.

“Our condolences to Billy’s family and friends and his Chichester City team-mates. Action must be taken too on unsafe pitchside walls.