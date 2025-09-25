Former Arsenal youth player Billy Vigar has died from a significant brain injury suffered during a match.

A footballer who came through Arsenal’s youth academy has died. Billy Vigar never recovered from a significant brain injury suffered during an incident in a Isthmian League Premier Division match.

It is understood that the 21-year-old collided with a concrete wall in last weekend’s game at Wingate and Finchley when he was trying to keep the ball from going off the pitch. After being taken to hospital and placed in an induced coma, Vigar had surgery on Tuesday (September 23) aimed at helping his recovery but he died on Thursday morning (September 25).

In a statement posted to Chichester City Football Club’s social media, they said the forward would be ‘forever in the hearts’ of everyone at the club. It read: “It is with great sadness that Chichester City Football Club has to confirm the passing of Billy Vigar. We request that his family’s privacy is respected at this most difficult time. Rest in peace Billy. Forever in the hearts of all at Chichester City Football Club.”

Chichester have postponed Saturday’s scheduled match against Lewes.

A statement from Vigar’s family, posted by the club, read: “After sustaining a significant brain injury last Saturday, Billy Vigar was put in an induced coma. On Tuesday, he needed an operation to aid any chances of recovery. Although this helped, the injury proved too much for him and he passed away on Thursday (25th) morning.

“The responses to the original update show how much Billy was thought of and loved within the sport. His family are devastated that this has happened whilst he was playing the sport that he loved.”

Vigar joined Arsenal’s academy on schoolboy terms aged 14 and the young forward went on to earn a full-time scholarship for the 2020/21 season. Although he appeared for the Gunners in the EFL Trophy, Vigar, who also had a loan spell with Derby Under-21s and at Eastbourne Borough, left the club in the summer of 2024, signing for Hastings before a move to Chichester last month.

“Everyone at Arsenal is devastated by the shocking news that former academy graduate Billy Vigar has passed away,” the Premier League club said in a statement. “All our thoughts are with his family and loved ones at this time. Rest in peace, Billy.”

Derby also added their own tribute. “All at Derby County are deeply saddened by the passing of Billy Vigar,” a statement from the Sky Bet Championship club read. Billy spent the second half of the 2022/23 season with the Academy on loan from Arsenal, making several appearances for the Under-21s.

“The thoughts of everyone at the club are with his family and friends at this incredibly difficult time.”