A seven-year-old boy has died after collapsing during football training, his club has confirmed.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The youngster, playing in the junior ranks of Liga Portugal side Boavista FC, collapsed to the ground during a training session earlier this month.

The boy, a member of the club’s under-8s, suffered cardiorespiratory arrest shortly after stepping onto the pitch. Medical staff used a defibrillator and emergency services continued resuscitation efforts before transferring him to Sao Joao Hospital in Porto.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was pronounced dead later that evening, and has not been publicly named at the time of publication.

A spokesperson for Boavista said: “It is with deep regret that Boavista Football Club announces the death of an athlete from its under-8s football team, which occurred following a training session held this afternoon.

“The young athlete was in his second season with Boavista and had undergone the necessary medical examinations for registration for this season. The club and his family are not aware of any clinical condition that would prevent him from playing sports.

“On this occasion, Boavista FC reaffirms its long-standing commitment to strict compliance with all health and safety protocols, at all levels of all sports.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In this moment of profound grief, when words are at a loss, Boavista expresses its deepest condolences to his family, friends, teammates, schoolmates, coaches, and all who knew him.

“We offer them our words of understanding and friendship, and assure them that psychological support will be provided to all who need it.

“The memory of this young athlete will be forever honoured by all who live and represent the club on a daily basis, and his smile will remain an inspiration for our journey forward.”

Boavista cancelled all training sessions and declared three days of mourning. Psychological support is being offered to teammates and staff.