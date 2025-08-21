Footballer Luca Aluisi has died after collapsing in front of his mum.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 30-year-old footballer died just hours before he was due to attend his first training session with his new team. He had only just signed for Italian non-league side ASD Castell'Azzara.

Aluisi was due to attend his first training session at the club yesterday (Wednesday 20 August) after putting pen to paper on his contract. But he suddenly fell ill yesterday and lost consciousness at home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His mum was visiting at the time and immediately called an ambulance. Unfortunately, medics were unable to save him. A statement from ASD Castell'Azzara confirmed the devastating news.

Footballer Luca Aluisi has died after collapsing in front of his mum. (Photo: ASD Castell'Azzara/Facebook) | ASD Castell'Azzara/Facebook

It read: "We are deeply shaken by the tragic news of the passing of Luca Aluisi. The young man, 30, was ready to wear our jersey and begin this new sporting adventure with great enthusiasm.

"The club joins with heartfelt sympathy in the family’s grief for the sudden loss of Luca. "Our deepest condolences go to his loved ones. Every training session, every match, every goal: Luca will always be with us. Goodbye, Luca."

Massimo Natali, who is the president of the team Marta, added: "It's shocking news. He played with us since he was a child, always showing passion and dedication.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He was a kind, sensitive boy, actively involved in local initiatives. His memory will live on in all of us."

Aluisi's father Marco works as a policeman in the area and the local mayor said in his tribute: "There are no words to ease a parent's pain. We offer a silent embrace to Marco and his family for this irreparable loss."