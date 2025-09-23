A former Arsenal footballer is in an induced coma after a collision during a non-league match last weekend.

Chichester City forward Billy Vigar, 21, is in an induced coma after suffering a severe head injury during Saturday’s (September 20) Isthmian Premier Division match against Wingate and Finchley.

According to a report from our sister title SussexWorld, Vigar went down in the first 15 minutes of the game, apparently colliding with a hard pitchside surface rather than with another player.

Paramedics treated him on the pitch before he was airlifted to a London hospital, and the match was abandoned.

Posting on X, a spokesperson for Chichester City said: “Billy received a significant brain injury and is currently in an induced coma in intensive care receiving the best possible treatment.

“It is too early to say what the outcome will be and even if things go well, there will be a long road to recovery.”

Vigar, and Chichester City, have been inundated with well-wishers from the wider footballing community, with his former club Arsenal leading the way. A spokesperson for the Gunners said: “Wishing you a speedy recovery, Billy. Everyone at Arsenal sends love and support to Billy and his loved ones at this difficult time.”

A spokesperson for Brighton and Hove Albion said: “Sending all our love to Billy, his family and friends and everyone at Chichester City.”

Fellow non-league side Hashtag United also sent their regards, adding: “Everyone at our club would like to send their heartfelt well wishes to Billy, we hope he’s able to recover.

“We’d also like to send our condolences to the rest of his family, teammates and the rest of the Lilywhites.”