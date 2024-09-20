Nottingham Forest 'eye' Turkish duo as Manchester United legend says he 'misses' club

Could Nottingham Forest sign Baris Alper Yilmaz? | Getty Images

Nottingham Forest have a pair of Turkish stars in their sights.

Premier League action is due to resume this weekend, as West Ham United square off against Chelsea and Arsenal take on Manchester City in the marquee match of the week. In the meantime, let’s take a moment to see what is happening in the rumour mill today.

Nottingham Forest are monitoring a pair of Turkish players and could make a move for them in the future - meanwhile, a Manchester United icon has admitted he ‘misses’ the time he spent at the club.

Baris Alper Yilmaz and Semih Kilicsoy ‘on the radar’ of Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest could make yet another splash in the transfer market - according to a report from HITC, they are monitoring Turkish internationals Baris Alper Yilmaz and Semih Kilicsoy.

Yilmaz currently plays for Galatasaray, while Kılıcsoy plies his trade for Besiktas. Yilmaz is enjoying a fantastic season thus far, having scored four goals and notching up a single assist over the course of eight games in all competitions. Meanwhile, Kilicsoy has made six appearance in all competitions and has notched up two assists along the way.

Alex Ferguson says he ‘misses’ managing Manchester United

Manchester United legend Alex Ferguson recently revealed that he ‘misses’ management, saying he likes to go to major European finals ‘because I find something I can relate to’. Nevertheless, he seems happy in retirement, saying he has found ‘a way of adjusting’.

Speaking in an interview featured on BBC Sport’s official X (formerly Twitter) page, Ferguson said: “Yeah, I miss it sometimes. I went to most of the European finals because I find something I can relate to, something I would liked to have done every day. Because these are the big events that United should always be involved in. [I have been] retired for 11 years now, you find a way of adjusting.”