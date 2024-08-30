Could James Ward-Prowse move to Nottingham Forest? | Getty Images

Nottingham Forest could pull off a late swoop for a West Ham United ace.

Transfer deadline day is here! Deals are flying through the doors in the Premier League in a maelstrom of activity - what is circulating in the rumour mill at this moment?

Nottingham Forest are looking to snap up a highly regarded midfielder from West Ham United, but will face competition from fellow Premier League outfit Southampton - while this is happening, a newly signed Newcastle United player could leave the club on loan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nottingham Forest making efforts to sign James Ward-Prowse

Nottingham Forest are looking to make a late splash in the summer transfer window. The Trees have been linked with a move for West Ham set-piece specialist James Ward-Prowse - though they are not alone in their pursuit. Southampton, Ward-Prowse’s old club, are also thought to be interested in a move for the 29 year old. The Saints are seeking a loan move, while it appears that Forest want to bring Ward-Prowse to the club permanently.

This is according to a post on X (formerly Twitter) from Fabrizio Romano, who wrote: “Nottingham Forest in active talks to sign Ward-Prowse as new midfielder, as revealed yesterday. It could be key for West Ham in order to improve bid and bring in Carlos Soler from PSG.”

Odysseas Vlachodimos ‘close’ to leaving Newcastle United on loan

Odysseas Vlachodimos joined Newcastle United this summer - nevertheless, he could be on his way out of the exit door at St. James’ Park. According to a report from Belgian outlet HLN, he could make the jump to Anderlecht on loan.

Vlachodimos is likely to be Newcastle’s third choice goalkeeper this season, following the arrival of John Ruddy - he is well behind England international Nick Pope in the Magpies’ number one position. As such, to get the playing time he desires, he may have to seek a challenge outside of the Toon.