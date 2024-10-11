Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Nottingham Forest have been fined an eye-watering £750,000 after posting comments about VAR Stuart Attwell on social media.

In April, the club rushed online after a defeat against Everton in April last season - where Forest felt they should have been awarded three penalties. Manager Nuno Espirito Santo and player Neco Williams also made comments about the decision.

These comments centred around Attwell’s support of Luton Town, and implied that decisions went against Forest because of this. The Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) was also contacted by the club before kick-off.

Posting on X, the official Nottingham Forest account said: “Three extremely poor decisions – three penalties not given – which we simply cannot accept.

“We warned the PGMOL that the VAR [Attwell] is a Luton fan before the game but they didn’t change him. Our patience has been tested multiple times. NFFC will now consider its options.”

The club had denied that the comments brought the game into disrepute by implying bias and/or questioning the integrity of match officials. Forest also called for PGMOL to take into account “contextual” rivalries when making referee and VAR appointments, but when the allegiances criteria were published at the start of this season this was not included.

Now, Nottingham Forest has been fined £750,000 and warned over its future conduct. The manager was given a suspended one-match touchline ban, a £40,000 fine and a warning as to his future conduct, and Williams also warned and fined £24,000.