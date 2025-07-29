This year’s Champions League winners are intensifying their pursuit of a highly-rated Premier League star.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite winning Europe’s most prestigious trophy last season, as well as a domestic treble and a second-place finish in the Club World Cup, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are not resting on their laurels.

Now, they are advancing talks to sign one of the Premier League’s most promising young defenders - from a club suffering through an exodus of players this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Ukraine international, 22, played 39 times for Andoni Iraola’s side last season as they finished ninth in the Premier League. Valued at £36m by Transfermarkt, Tottenham Hotspur were also interested in the central defender, but have since cooled their interest.

Posting on X, Romano said: “Paris Saint-Germain are prepared to accelerate for Ilya Zabarnyi as Tottenham were never concrete or in serious talks despite reports.

“Zabarnyi wants PSG and add-ons structure is being discussed with Bournemouth.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It comes in a summer where a handful of Bournemouth’s top defensive talents have already left the club.

Dean Huijsen departed for Real Madrid, while Milos Kerkez got a high-profile move to Liverpool. Meanwhile, goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga’s loan also came to an end.

The Cherries have replaced Kerkez with Adrien Truffert from Stade Rennais, and brought in goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic from Chelsea - but are yet to sign a new centre-back.

Zabarnyi’s departure would leave Iraola with Marcos Senesi, Chris Mepham and James Hill as his senior central defenders.