Paul Scholes has stepped away from live football punditry, the Manchester United legend confirmed.

Speaking on the Stick to Football podcast, said he decided to leave on-screen work this year so he could be fully present for Aiden, 20, who has autism and needs constant support.

Aiden, who will soon turn 21, is non-verbal and relies on a consistent routine to keep him stable, the ex-Man United midfielder explained.

Scholes hasn’t appeared on TNT Sports coverage this season, with his last on-air role coming during last year’s Europa League final between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.

Aiden was diagnosed with non-verbal autism as a young child. He requires round-the-clock care, and Scholes and his ex-wife Claire - who separated in 2020 after 27 years together - share responsibilities, structuring their week around his needs.

Scholes said: “I made a decision this year [because] of Aiden, obviously due to his special needs. He’s non-verbal so he can’t speak.

“When I say he can’t speak, I think he understands a lot more than we think. He has sounds but it’s only people that are close to him that will know what he’s saying.

“He has autism, but it’s like a really severe autism - because you can have it and go to school normally and such. All the work I do now is just around his routines because he has quite a strict routine every single day, so I just decided everything I’m going to do it is around Aiden.

“I’m not with Claire anymore so we have him three nights each and Claire’s mum has him on a Friday night. We always do the same things with him as he doesn’t know what day of the week it is or time. But he’ll know from what we’re doing what day it is.”

While Scholes is stepping back from live match duties, he will continue to appear on TNT Sports studio shows and on his new podcast The Good, The Bad and The Football with Nicky Butt and Paddy McGuinness.

McGuinness, who has three autistic children, has been open about his own family’s experience with autism.

Scholes said the decision to stop live punditry came after years of struggle balancing work and Aiden’s needs - with last season’s Europa League coverage proving to be the tipping point.

He added: “Last season, I was doing the Europa League on Thursdays - the night I’d usually have Aiden. He’d get agitated, biting and scratching, because the pattern wasn’t right. I knew then something had to change.

“He couldn’t tell you how he felt, and I didn’t know how to explain it.”