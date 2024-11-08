1. BUY: Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)
Hell has frozen over and I'm genuinely recommending you pick up a Man United player this week. The fixtures look great, they've been unbeaten under interim boss Ruud van Nistelrooy and could have that new manager bounce when Ruben Amorim arrives next week. My pick of the bunch would be Fernandes, who is heavily involved in basically every single attacking move.
2. SELL: Rico Lewis (Manchester City)
Seemingly a minutes risk now, I just can't justify owning Rico Lewis over a more nailed Man City asset like Gvardiol - who will also give you attacking returns.
3. BUY: Alexander Isak (Newcastle)
"Oh, but Newcastle have a tough fixture this week," I hear you say. Nottingham Forest have been excellent this season, but Isak scored against both Arsenal and Chelsea in previous weeks. The Magpies have a good run of fixtures coming up - just bite the bullet and get him in.
4. SELL: Erling Haaland (Manchester City)
I know this sounds mental, but hear me out. Man City's star man has scored just one goal in the last five Premier League games - in that time they have played Bournemouth, Southampton and Wolves. He's out of form and if you sell him, you're freeing up £15m to improve your team elsewhere. But be warned, if he does start hauling you will be buggered in your mini-league...