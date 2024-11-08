Chelsea will take on Arsenal in the big Premier League clash of the weekend.placeholder image
FPL: The players to buy and sell in Fantasy Premier League ahead of gameweek 11

David George
Chelsea play host to Arsenal in a top of the table clash in the Premier League this weekend.

Having played 10 gameweeks, we’re now starting to see roughly where teams are levelling out to in the league, with the likes of Nottingham Forest and Fulham having particularly good seasons.

But for some clubs, the fixtures are about to turn - either for better or worse - and others are riddled with injuries and minutes risks.

Here are the players you should be buying and selling for gameweek 11 to climb the ranks and win your mini-leagues.

Hell has frozen over and I'm genuinely recommending you pick up a Man United player this week. The fixtures look great, they've been unbeaten under interim boss Ruud van Nistelrooy and could have that new manager bounce when Ruben Amorim arrives next week. My pick of the bunch would be Fernandes, who is heavily involved in basically every single attacking move.

Seemingly a minutes risk now, I just can't justify owning Rico Lewis over a more nailed Man City asset like Gvardiol - who will also give you attacking returns.

"Oh, but Newcastle have a tough fixture this week," I hear you say. Nottingham Forest have been excellent this season, but Isak scored against both Arsenal and Chelsea in previous weeks. The Magpies have a good run of fixtures coming up - just bite the bullet and get him in.

I know this sounds mental, but hear me out. Man City's star man has scored just one goal in the last five Premier League games - in that time they have played Bournemouth, Southampton and Wolves. He's out of form and if you sell him, you're freeing up £15m to improve your team elsewhere. But be warned, if he does start hauling you will be buggered in your mini-league...

