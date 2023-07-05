Here are the latest Premier League transfer stories as EFL clubs lose out to Saudi Pro League

The Premier League transfer window has been exceptionally busy already with Arsenal on the brink of securing what could be their biggest ever buy. After months of rumours, it now appears Declan Rice is just hours away from being pictured in a Gunners top and it is thought the deal will see him become the most expensive Englishman in the Premier League history.

Rice is not the only English midfielder making moves this summer as Mason Mount has just confirmed he will be part of Manchester United’s set-up for the 2023/24 season. The 24-year-old was another who had been swirling around the rumour mill consistently and after confirming he would be leaving Chelsea in a post on social media on Tuesday 4 July, Mount was pictured with a Red Devils top earlier today.

Mount’s former Chelsea teammate N’Golo Kante has become one of many top flight footballers to have made the move to the Saudi Pro League and joins the likes of Karim Benzema, Eduoard Mendy and Cristiano Ronaldo in the country.

As the transfer season continues to heat up, here are all the latest stories from the EFL’s top-flight league...

Everton to now keep “exceptional” player

It had been thought that Jordan Pickford might join his England teammate Mason Mount at Old Trafford this summer. However, it now appears as if the Toffees will be able to keep their star goalkeeper as the Red Devils look to chase the Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana.

Jordan Pickford likely to stay at Everton following Man United’s interest in Serie A star

According to Fabrizio Romano, Erik Ten Hag’s side are now in negotiations with the Italian Serie A giants and the transfer journalist said: “Negotiations between Manchester United and Inter continue for Andre Onana - after £34m bid plus £5m in add-ons rejected. Deal absolutely on.”

The England international recently confirmed his hope to stay at Goodison Park and indicated he would only leave if the club received an offer they could not turn down.

AC Milan make second bid for Chelsea star

Christian Pulisic, 24, has once again been attracting attention for Inter rivals AC Milan. The Serie A side made a second bid for the Blues striker in a package which is reportedly up to £18.9 million, according to The Athletic.

Milan opened up the bidding with a deal worth €14 million at the weekend but Stamford Bridge have valued him higher than that. This was soon followed by a bid from Ligue 1’s Lyon who offered €25 million which is a figure more in line with what Chelsea had been wanting.

Pulisic only has one year left on his contract at Chelsea and already has an agreement in place with Milan. The Blues and Milan have had a good relationship over the years with Olivier Giroud, Fikayo Tomori, Tiemoue Bakayoko and most recently Ruben Loftus-Cheek all joining the Italian side.

Liverpool urged to sign Red Devils ‘reject’

According to reports from Bild, Liverpool have been urged to sign Marcel Sabitzer, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Manchester United following Christian Eriksen’s injury.

There had been an option for Erik ten Hag’s side to buy him permanently from Bayern Munich but it was soon confirmed that both Sabitzer and fellow loanee Wout Weghorst will return to their respective parent clubs.

Former Liverpool striker Stan Collymore believes Jurgen Klopp’s side should capitalise on United’s decision and has said: “Marcel Sabitzer, who was only on loan, has now returned to Bayern Munich. There have been reports that the Bavarians are happy for the Austrian to leave permanently for a fee of just £12.5m.