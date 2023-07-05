The transfer window ahead of the 2023/24 Premier League campaign is now well underway and has already seen some monumental moves, such as N’Golo Kante’s transfer to the Saudi Pro League.

Harry Kane is another hot topic in this summer’s transfer debate as the Tottenham Hotspur star has been attracting significant attention from Europe with clubs such as Bayern Munich and Real Madrid showing interest but as yet Daniel Levy has not let England’s all-time top scorer out of his sight.

Kane’s rivals, Arsenal, have already had a busy June signing the former Chelsea star Kai Havertz as Arteta hopes this season can see them finish above the 2022/23 treble winners Manchester City and their women’s team has also made one of the biggest moves so far stealing Alessia Russo away from WSL runners-up Manchester United.

As the summer transfer news heats up, here are all the latest news stories from the Premier League...

Chelsea make Bayern Munich £75m offer

Chelsea have made a bizarre offer to Bundesliga club Bayern Munich with regards to their former player Wesley Fofana.

According to a new report, as stated on Football.London, Chelsea have offered Thomas Tuchel the option to be reunited with his former player. The French star has only been at Stamford Bridge for 12 months and has endured a season of difficulty due to numerous injuries. However, he was set to be a key part of Mauricio Pochettino’s first-team plans.

A Sport1 reporter, Kerry Hau, said Fofana was “offered” to the Bundesliga champions but the chance to sign him was turned down. While Bayern are in need of defensive options, the £75m was deemed to expensive for Fofana as they close in on the signing of Napoli defender Kim Min-jae.

Manchester United confirm signing ex-Blues star

After months of transfer speculation, Mason Mount has been confirmed as Manchester United’s newest player and he has signed a five-year contract.

Wesley Fofana has been offered back to Thomas Tuchel

United and Chelsea eventually settled on a fee of £55 million with £5m in add-ons and the England midfielder was then cleared to complete his medical at Carrington on Monday (3 July). It is believed the 24-year-old will earn around £250,000-a-week which is a significant increase on the £75,000-a-week he was earning at Stamford Bridge.

Mount made only 35 appearances for the Blues across all competitions last season, scoring three times and providing six assists. He missed 13 games of the campaign as he struggled to overcome a pelvic issue for which he underwent a small surgery.

Mount’s arrival at United comes a week before their friendly against Leeds and marks the end of an 18-year stay at Chelsea which began when he joined the academy as a six-year-old.

European winner awaits Arsenal medical

According to reports from PlanetSport, Declan Rice is to undergo his medical at Arsenal after the club finally reached an agreement with West Ham on his transfer fee.

Rice’s departure from the Hammers has long been speculated and it is believed the Gunners are to sign the former West Ham captain for £100 million plus £5 million in add-ons which will see the UEFA Europa Conference League winner become the most expensive Englishman in Premier League history.