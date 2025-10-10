Premier League club Arsenal hit with sanctions by FA over breaching regulations during Man Utd clash
In January of this year, Manchester United were provided with 8,0000 seats ahead of their clash at the Emirates. According to FA rules, clubs must be allocated up to 15 per cent of the ground capacity. Manchester United complained that they should have been given the maximum of 9,000 tickets but the safety concerns were cited by Arsenal.
However, the FA has reached a verdict and Arsenal football club has been sanctioned. A statement read: “It was alleged that Arsenal FC had breached the 2024-25 FA Cup Rule 192, and the matter was referred to the PGB (Professional Game Board) for consideration.
“The PGB concluded that Arsenal FC had failed to comply with the 2024-25 FA Cup Rule 192 and imposed a suspended £500,000 fine. The fine is suspended pending Arsenal FC’s confirmation that it is able to comply with this requirement for the 2025-26 third round and continued compliance for any further rounds of this season’s competition.”
Manchester United won the fixture in January 5-3 on penalties and beat Leicester 2-1 at home in the fourth round. However, they were beaten by Fulham in round five when they won on penalties at Old Trafford.
On the opening day of the season, Arsenal beat Manchester United 1-0 after the team played one another last March (which resulted in a 1-1 draw). The teams will next play one another on January 24, 2026.
Arsenal are currently atop of the Premier League table and Declan Rice told The Standard after England’s 3-0 victory over Wales that “The manager [Arteta] has adjusted my position at Arsenal a bit this year, given me a bit more freedom to drop deep but also get in the box when I can.
“It is the same with Thomas [Tuchel]. I think that really suits me on that left side of midfield. Being able to get back, being an all-round action midfielder is what I want to be and I am just enjoying my football. I have got two managers who lay it out really easy with the game plan, what I have to do and where I have to be.