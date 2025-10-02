Mikel Arteta’s job as Arsenal manager could be under threat next summer, according to a club legend.

Arsenal’s dramatic late win at Newcastle last weekend has kept them in the Premier League title fight, sitting just two points behind league leaders Liverpool.

They followed this up with three points in the Champions League mid-week with a 2-0 win against Olympiacos. This weekend, they play at home to West Ham United, who are hoping for a ‘new manager bounce’ under Nuno Espirito Santo.

Arteta, now approaching five years in charge, has so far delivered just one trophy, the FA Cup in 2020, despite heavy investment in the squad. After back-to-back second-place finishes, pressure is mounting to finally deliver a league title.

While the Premier League is perhaps their top priority, fans and the board would probably settle for the Champions League or FA Cup too.

Now, ex-Arsenal winger Robert Pires - part of the iconic ‘invincibles’ squad of the 2003/04 season - believes patience is running thin with Arteta.

Speaking to Foot Mercato, he said: “In my opinion, if Arsenal don't win a trophy this year, the management will consider finding another coach.

“He's been there for five years and unfortunately, the title has eluded him. What's important for the fans is the championship.

“Money was spent in the summer transfer window. He made certain demands, which were met by the Arsenal board. If Arsenal don't win the championship, I think there will definitely be a change on the bench.

“It's not going to be easy because you have Liverpool, you have Man City who are there, Chelsea won't be far behind. But I think Arsenal holds the cards and have the players to win the title.”