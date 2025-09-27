Graham Potter sacked: West Ham manager let go after nine months in charge

Graham Potter has been sacked as West Ham manager, the Premier League club have confirmed | Bradley Collyer/PA Wire

West Ham manager, Graham Potter, has been sacked by the club after just nine months in the job.

Potter, who arrived at London Stadium after a stint in charge of Chelsea, has lost his job after only nine months in charge - and two days before crunch Premiership match-up with Everton.

The Hammers faithful turned on Potter during last weekend’s defeat to Crystal Palace and the club’s owners have acted with West Ham on the hunt for a fourth manager in 18 months, saying performances had “not matched expectations”.

A statement from the club read: “West Ham United can confirm that head coach Graham Potter has left the club. Results and performances over the course of the second half of last season and the start of the 2025/26 season have not matched expectations, and the board of directors believe that a change is necessary in order to help improve the team’s position in the Premier League as soon as possible.

“The club can confirm assistant coach Bruno Saltor, first team coaches Billy Reid and Narcis Pelach, lead goalkeeper coach Casper Ankergren, and goalkeeper coach Linus Kandolin have also left with immediate effect.

“The board would like to thank Graham and his coaching staff for their hard work during their time with the Hammers and wish them every success for the future. The process of appointing a replacement is underway. The club will be making no further comment at this time.”

West Ham hired Potter at the start of 2025 after the ill-fated reign of Julen Lopetegui – the successor of long-serving boss David Moyes – which lasted only 22 matches. Lopetegui was sacked after heavy defeats to Liverpool and Manchester City, but won seven of his fixtures in charge – a slight improvement on Potter’s final record.

Potter accepted West Ham’s advances in January after he turned down multiple job proposals during a near two-year spell out of management following his dismissal by Chelsea.

Potter said: "I am incredibly disappointed to be leaving West Ham, particularly without being able to achieve what we set out to achieve at the start of our journey in East London. I do, however, fully acknowledge that the results have just not been good enough up to now.

“Firstly, thank you to the board for offering me the opportunity to manage the team during the past eight months. It was an honour and a privilege to manage such a historic club, which holds such strong values for footballing traditions and passion for the game.

“I’d like to thank all the staff at the club who made me feel so welcome, the playing squad and their continued efforts during my time – and lastly the fans, who have been so supportive during what has been a difficult journey at times.”

Now, the seat looks set to be filled by Nuno, who was sacked just three games into the season after 21 months in charge. It came on the back of the 51-year-old Portuguese boss guided Forest to a seventh-place finish the previous season - their highest finish since 1994-95 - bringing European qualification for the first time in three decades.