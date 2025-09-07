When Arsenal brought in major reinforcements over the summer transfer window, manager Mikel Arteta could be forgiven for thinking the days of injury crises were behind him.

Eight new signings joined the Emirates after a trophyless 2024/25 campaign, including the likes of Viktor Gyokeres, Eberechi Eze and Martin Zubimendi.

But these reinforcements are quickly being put to the test, as Arteta already has half a dozen players on his injury list.

Forwards Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz are still ruled out after their season-ending injuries of the previous campaign; winger Bukayo Saka also picked up an injury early into the new season.

Now, another three players have become sidelined, with Christian Norgaard, Ben White and William Saliba all out for the coming weeks.

Thankfully, there are others who can now fill their positions - Zubimendi is the first-choice holding midfielder over Norgaard, Jurrien Timber can hold the fort in Ben White’s absence, and either new signing Christian Mosquera or loanee Piero Hincapie will be called upon to partner Gabriel in defence.

But losing six players, most of whom would make the starting XI every week, certainly still constitutes an injury crisis, and Arteta will do well to keep Arsenal’s campaign steady with such major absences.

After the international break, Arsenal’s next Premier League game is against Nottingham Forest on Saturday, September 13, shortly followed by their first Champions League group stage match the following Tuesday, against Spanish outfit Athletic Club.