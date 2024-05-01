Premier League games could take place in USA in future

The Premier League could be entering a new era - discussions have reportedly been held regarding the possibility of Premier League games being hosted in stadiums across the USA at some point in the future.

NBC Sports' president of acquisitions and partnerships, Jon Miller, has said he has had ‘conversations’ with Premier League representatives to explore this idea. He says the representatives have ‘been very open and receptive’.

He also mentioned how several Premier League clubs travelled to the USA in pre season to take part in the Premier League Summer Series. Chelsea, Brighton, Fulham, Brentford, Aston Villa and Newcastle United all took part in the games, which were well-attended and received. In effect, these games could have been a trial ahead of something much more substantial.

Interest in football in the USA is thought to be on the rise. Viewing figures for Premier League games are increasing - the recent fixture between Manchester City and Arsenal reportedly drew a record rating of 2.6 million viewers in the USA across English and Spanish speaking TV channels. It is unclear what this will mean for fans of Premier League football in the UK - this has yet to be addressed.

