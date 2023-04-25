Leeds and Leicester will be fighting to avoid relegation as this week’s Premier League action kicks off. How to watch on UK TV

The 33rd matchday will kick-off today as the Premier League battles are hotting up at both ends of the table. While Manchester City will host Arsenal in what could be a title-deciding fixture tomorrow, the other end of the table will see Leeds and Leicester both fighting to stay in the English Football League’s top table.

Fulham’s away game to Aston Villa will also be a crucial battle if they are to continue their bid for a top-ten finish, meanwhile Villa could have the opportunity to jump over Tottenham Hotspur and find themselves with a chance to compete in the UEFA Europa League. Spurs recently lost 6-1 to Newcastle at St James’ Park on Sunday, meaning their chances of a place in next year’s Champions League tournament is gradually slipping away.

As the 2022/23 Premier League season draws to what is likely to be a dramatic close, here is all you need to know ahead of tonight’s fixtures...

What time is kick-off?

Wolves vs Crystal Palace - 7.30pm

Aston Villa vs Fulham - 7.45pm

Leeds United vs Leicester City - 8pm

Last minute tickets for these fixtures are still available and can be found on Wolves‘s Website, Aston Villa’s website as well as on Leeds’s website.

Leeds’ Wilfried Gnoto dribbles past Crystal Palace’s Joel Ward

How to watch the action

All three of tonight’s games will be available to watch on BT Sport. Wolves vs Crystal Palace can be found live on BT Sport 3 with coverage starting at 6.30pm. Aston Villa vs Fulham will be available on Bt’s 2HD channel with pre-match coverage starting at 7.15pm while Leeds vs Leicester will be on BT Sport 1 and Ultimate Channel with coverage starting at 7pm.

Fans can buy monthly passes for BT Sport for £29 or BT Sport channels and 11 Sky Sport channels can be purchased with a NOW TV pass for £40/month.

Team news

Wolves vs Crystal Palace

Lopetegui has said Mario Lemina’s injury for Wolves is not severe, despite being forced off at half-time in the loss at Leicester City while Crystal Palace’s Roy Hodgson has said he is hoping both Nathaniel Clyne and Wilfried Zaha will return this week. Their recoveries, however, may not be in time for tonight.

Aston Villa vs Fulham

Villa are optimistic that goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez will return after being brought off against Brentford due to a stomach bug. However, the same fortune cannot be said for Philippe Coutinho (thigh), Leon Bailey (thigh), Boubacar Kamara (ankle) or Matty Cash (ankle).

Fulham will enjoy the return of Daniel James who was unable to play against parent club Leeds, while Mitrovic is still serving his eight-game suspension. Left-back Layvin Kurzawa continues to be plagued with a knee injury.

Leeds vs Leicester

Leeds’ manager Gracia will still be without long-term thigh victims Tyler Adams and Stuart Dallas while Maximilian Wober and Liam Cooper are both uncertainties.

