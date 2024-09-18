Premier League referee pulled from matches this weekend following online abuse

Anthony Taylor will not referee a game in the Premier League this weekend. | Getty Images

A Premier League referee will not lead a match this weekend.

Premier League referee Anthony Taylor will not officiate a game in England’s top flight this weekend, following a torrent of abuse he received from online trolls following the game he led between Chelsea and Bournemouth on Saturday, September 14.

In the game between the Blues and the Cherries, Taylor issued a total of 14 yellow cards - Chelsea were the recipients of eight bookings, while Bournemouth received six. This proved to be a record number of bookings in a single Premier League game - the previous record came in 2016, when 12 yellow cards were handed out during an ill-tempered match between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur.

While Taylor will not referee a game this weekend, he will be involved to a certain extent - he will be the fourth official at Brighton vs Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

This is not the first time that Taylor has been subjected to abuse - he and his family were confront by furious AS Roma fans after their defeat in the 2023 Europa League final, for which he was the head official. Additionally, Roma manager Jose Mourinho was given a four match ban for his comments aimed at Taylor in a car park after the game.

After the game’s conclusion, Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca spoke in an interview: “It’s not a problem this amount of yellow cards. It is what it is. I complained about a foul on Wesley Fofana, which, for me, was quite clear. But it can happen, eight yellow cards, probably because these sort of games are about duels and fight. Sometimes the game demands the way you have to behave.”

Meanwhile, Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola said: “I will not talk about the referee. I have been talking and it is not working so I have decide now I will try the opposite and see what happens.”